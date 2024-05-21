Lopez (4-3) took the loss Monday against Washington, allowing seven runs on eight hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out five.

Lopez was done in by the longball, yielding two homers in a game for the second time this season. The Minnesota right-hander entered 2024 with a career 1.1 HR/9 and now sports a 1.5 HR/9 in 55.1 innings this season. Lopez's ERA sits at 4.72, almost a full tick higher than his career 3.86 entering the season. He is tentatively scheduled to make his next start against Texas at home this weekend.