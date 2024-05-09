Lopez (4-2) earned the win Thursday over the Mariners, allowing one run on four hits over 6.1 innings. He struck out 10.

Lopez was excellent Thursday, holding Seattle to a lone second-inning run while recording a season-high 10 strikeouts. After an inconsistent start to the campaign, Lopez looks to be settling in -- he's won his last three starts while holding opponents to one run in back-to-back outings. He lowered his ERA to 3.89 with a 0.98 WHIP and a stellar 55:8 K:BB across eight starts (44 innings) this year. Lopez is currently slated for a home matchup with the Yankees in his next outing.