Lopez (2-2) allowed four runs on four hits and a walk in five innings Sunday, striking out eight and picking up a win over the Angels.

Lopez tossed four shutout frames before the Angels caught fire in the fifth inning, plating four runs. Three of those runs came via back-to-back homers by Luis Rengifo and Nolan Schanuel. Lopez forced 13 whiffs after totaling just five in his last outing against the White Sox. Still, he saw his ERA climb to 4.83 through six starts. Lopez is currently in line for a home matchup with Boston next weekend.