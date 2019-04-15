Ferrell (biceps) started a throwing progression Monday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Ferrell, who has been sidelined since spring with right biceps tendinitis, is finally ready to resume a throwing program. The Rule 5 pick isn't expected to fill a major role out of the Marlins' bullpen this season, so the team will likely play it safe with Ferrell during his recovery.

More News
Our Latest Stories