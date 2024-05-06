Munoz is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Though he's been blasted for 15 earned runs over 15.2 innings across his four outings at Triple-A Jacksonville this season, Munoz has breezed through his first two big-league starts with Miami, going 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB in 11 innings. A matchup with the stacked Dodgers offense will represent Munoz's toughest test to date, however, and even a mediocre performance rather than a disastrous one might not be enough to save his spot in the Miami rotation moving forward. The Marlins could get one or both of Jesus Luzardo (elbow) or Braxton Garrett (shoulder) back from the 15-day injured list later this week, and Munoz will be a prime candidate to move out of the rotation once either pitcher is activated.