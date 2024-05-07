Munoz (1-1) took the loss against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing six runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out five batters over 4.2 innings.

Munoz pitched well in his first two major-league starts, giving up three earned runs and posting a 14:3 K:BB over 11 innings, but he was no match for one of the league's top offenses. The rookie right-hander was blasted for four homers in his first three innings and needed 104 pitches to make in through 4.2 frames. In addition to the long balls, Munoz struggled with his control, issuing a career-high four free passes -- more than he had allowed in his first two starts combined. With both Jesus Luzardo (elbow) and Braxton Garrett (shoulder) currently in the midst of minor-league rehab assignments, Munoz could lose his spot in the Marlins' rotation in short order.