The Reds claimed Munoz off waivers from the Cardinals on Thursday.

Munoz gave up 10 earned runs in 11 innings with the Cardinals in 2025 but finished the minor-league season with a 3.28 ERA and 1.33 WHIP through 57.2 frames at Memphis. The Reds, evidently intrigued by his Triple-A statline, will now bring the 25-year-old in to add depth to their pitching staff, but because he has no more options remaining, Munoz will need to make the Opening Day roster in order to keep his roster spot.