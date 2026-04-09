Munoz cleared waivers Thursday and was sent outright to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Because Munoz was selected by the Astros in the Rule 5 Draft this winter, he had to be offered back to Cincinnati after clearing waivers. However, the Reds had non-tendered the 25-year-old before the Rule 5 Draft, so it's not too surprising that they declined to bring him back. Munoz will now officially remain in the Astros organization and provide bullpen depth at Triple-A Sugar Land.