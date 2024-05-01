The Marlins recalled Munoz from Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Munoz will start Wednesday's game versus the Rockies in place of the injured Jesus Luzardo (elbow). The right-hander pitched well in a spot start last month in his major league debut, allowing two runs with seven strikeouts over five innings. Munoz has had a disastrous season at Jacksonville, however, holding an 8.62 ERA and 9:14 K:BB in 15.2 frames. He's not a recommended streaming option even in a favorable matchup.