Munoz (1-0) earned the win over Colorado on Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Munoz was recalled from the minors Wednesday to make the start in place of Jesus Luzardo, who is on the IL with an elbow injury. The right-handed rookie was solid in his MLB debut April 20, allowing two runs with seven punchouts over five frames, and he was even better Wednesday, holding the Rockies scoreless until the sixth inning and picking up both his first career victory and first career quality start. Munoz hasn't fared well in Triple-A this season -- he has an ugly 8.62 ERA and 9:14 K:BB over 15.2 frames -- so his success with the Marlins so far is somewhat surprising. That said, he's certainly pitched well enough to earn another start, though his opportunity to do so may depend on when Braxton Garrett (shoulder) is ready to return to the rotation and/or on whether the Marlins prefer to opt for a bullpen game at some point with the team's next off day not slated until May 9.