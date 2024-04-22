The Marlins optioned Munoz to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

As expected, Munoz's stay with the big club lasted just one day, as Miami designated him as its 27th man for its doubleheader with the Cubs on Saturday. Munoz started the second game of the twin bill in what was his MLB debut, covering five innings and striking out seven while allowing two earned runs on two hits and one walk en route to taking a no-decision in the Marlins' 5-3 loss. He'll step back into the Jacksonville rotation and should remain one of the top options for a promotion to the big club if the Marlins should require a spot starter at any point.