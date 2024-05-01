Munoz will be promoted from Triple-A Jacksonville to start Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Munoz allowed two runs and struck out seven batters across five innings during his first MLB start April 20 against the Cubs. He hasn't found much success in the minors, however, posting an 8.62 ERA and 1.84 WHIP across 15.2 frames.