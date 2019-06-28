Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Fans 10 for Jacksonville
Sanchez gave up one run on four hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out a season-high 10 for Double-A Jacksonville on Thursday.
The Marlins' No. 4 fantasy prospect continues to post very strong numbers in the Southern League. Sanchez now boasts a 2.77 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 54:9 K:BB through 52 innings for Jacksonville, although his most impressive stat might be his measly two homers allowed during that stretch. The right-hander threw only 46.2 innings last year, so the Marlins will be keeping a close eye on his workload, but Sanchez is positioning himself for a possible 2020 big-league debut.
More News
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Brilliant in Double-A debut•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Moving to Double-A•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Opening at High-A•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Flashing heat in extended spring•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Debuting May 2 at Jacksonville•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Slated for late-April debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...