Sanchez gave up one run on four hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out a season-high 10 for Double-A Jacksonville on Thursday.

The Marlins' No. 4 fantasy prospect continues to post very strong numbers in the Southern League. Sanchez now boasts a 2.77 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 54:9 K:BB through 52 innings for Jacksonville, although his most impressive stat might be his measly two homers allowed during that stretch. The right-hander threw only 46.2 innings last year, so the Marlins will be keeping a close eye on his workload, but Sanchez is positioning himself for a possible 2020 big-league debut.