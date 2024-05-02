Sanchez is scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the Athletics in Oakland, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez will be making his third straight turn through the Miami rotation, though he should be more stretched out for a traditional starting role Sunday after covering 2.2 and four innings in his first two outings upon moving from the bullpen. He's been hit hard while taking no-decisions against Atlanta and Colorado, giving up eight earned runs on 12 hits and one walk between those starts. With Braxton Garrett (shoulder) likely trending toward a return from the 15-day injured list early next week, Sanchez could move back to the bullpen following Sunday's outing.