Sanchez allowed two runs on three hits and three walks over four innings in a no-decision Sunday. He struck out two during the win over Oakland.

Sanchez threw four innings for the second straight outing and would've been in line for the victory if he went one more Sunday. He kept the A's scoreless through three frames before coughing up a pair of runs in the fourth. Sanchez lowered his ERA to 7.50 with a lackluster 11:7 K:BB through 18 frames. As of now, he's likely sliding back to the bullpen with Braxton Garrett (shoulder) and Jesus Luzardo (elbow) both expected to return soon.