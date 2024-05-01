Sanchez did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing five runs on seven hits over four innings. He struck out three.

The Rockies jumped on Sanchez quickly Tuesday, scoring five times in the opening inning, with three runs coming on an Elehuris Montero home run. However, Sanchez would settle in and hold the Rockies scoreless over his subsequent three innings as the Marlins' opener, allowing just one additional hit. It's been a shaky start to the season overall for the 25-year-old right-hander -- Sanchez's ERA is up to 8.36 with a 1.71 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB across 11 innings.