Sanchez is slated to serve as the Marlins' opening pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Miami, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez will be making his second straight appearance as an opener after working a season-high 2.2 innings while allowing three earned runs on five hits and one walk in a no-decision against Atlanta last Wednesday. He draws a less challenging assignment Tuesday, but Sanchez is still unlikely to be called upon to cover more than three or four innings before he turns the game over to the bullpen. The Marlins don't have an obvious candidate in their bullpen to piggyback Sanchez, making it difficult to target any Miami pitcher as a streaming option for Tuesday.