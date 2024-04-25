Sanchez didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Atlanta, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over 2.2 innings. He struck out three.

While the outing was Sanchez's first start since 2020, he operated in an opening capacity, being yanked after 59 pitches. He was shaky in the first inning, giving up a walk to Ronald Acuna and a single to Michael Harris to open up the game. With runners on first and third, Sanchez inexplicably tried a pick-off move to second base, allowing Acuna to score on a balk for the first score of a two-run inning. After giving up a run in each of his first four appearances this season, Sanchez looked to be turning the corner, posting three consecutive scoreless outings before Wednesday's poor start. In 10.0 innings, Sanchez owns a 7.20 ERA and a 6:4 K:BB.