Sanchez did not factor into the decision Monday against the Tigers, allowing three runs (zero earned) on five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

An error opened the door for a three-run second that was entirely uncredited to Sanchez, who was generally effective throughout the rest of his outing. It was the 10th appearance and fourth start of the season for Sanchez, who allowed 10 earned runs over 10.2 innings during his previous three starts. Most encouraging for Sanchez is that he was able to work his way up to 81 pitches after tossing no more than 68 in any of his previous outings. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next start over the weekend at home when the Mets make the trek to Miami.