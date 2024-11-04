Sanchez elected free agency Monday, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.

The Marlins outrighted him to Triple-A Jacksonville, but Sanchez has declined that assignment and will hit the free-agent market. Sanchez returned to the majors in 2024 for the first time since years of shoulder trouble, but he posted a 6.06 ERA and ended the season back on the injured list with more shoulder issues. It's not clear what his current health status is.