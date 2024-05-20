Sanchez (0-2) took the loss Sunday against the Mets, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks across four innings. He struck out two.

All four runs against Sanchez came in the first inning, where he walked two batters, hit another and allowed three hits. Sanchez threw 85 pitches, a step up after tossing 81 pitches in his last start. He's made five straight starts but is still in the process of being stretched out, and he has yet to complete five innings. Although Edward Cabrera (shoulder) started throwing off a mound Friday, Sanchez should get another turn in the rotation, which is scheduled for Saturday at Arizona.