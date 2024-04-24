Sanchez is scheduled to start Wednesday's game in Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old right-hander will be making his first MLB start since Oct. 8, 2020, when he faced Atlanta in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. After missing most of the ensuing three seasons while recovering from shoulder problems, Sanchez has been healthy thus far in 2024 while operating in a relief role for Miami, producing a 6.14 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 7.1 innings. He hasn't recorded more than six outs in any of his seven appearances, so Sanchez shouldn't be expected to work more than two or three innings before turning the game over to the bullpen. If Miami doesn't add another pitcher to its active roster ahead of Wednesday's contest, Kyle Tyler -- who has yet to make his 2024 MLB debut but covered 3.1 innings in his last appearance for Triple-A Jacksonville on April 14 -- would appear to be the most logical option to work behind Sanchez in bulk relief.