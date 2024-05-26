Sanchez (0-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out two.

Sanchez got off to a rough start, walking Corbin Carroll in the opening at-bat before surrendering back-to-back doubles with two outs in the frame, leading to two runs coming home for Arizona. The right-hander would allow another run on a sac fly in the second, but settled in nicely from that point on, giving up just two infield singles over his final three frames. It marked Sanchez's longest outing of the season, though he's now been tagged with the loss in each of his last two starts. He's also walked multiple batters in all four outings this month.