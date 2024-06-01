Sanchez came away with a no-decision in Friday's 8-2 win over the Rangers, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk over four-plus innings. He didn't strike out a batter.

After throwing at least 76 pitches in each of his three prior starts, Sanchez saw his workload ratcheted back in this one as he tossed only 53 pitches (29 strikes), getting the hook after allowing back-to-back hits to lead off the fifth inning. The right-hander is still looking for his first win of the season -- and first since Sept. 13, 2020 -- and has completed five innings only once since getting a chance to start, but he figures to continue plugging a hole in the Marlins' rotation until Edward Cabrera (shoulder) gets healthy or the team decides to bring Max Meyer back up. Sanchez will carry a 6.06 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 17:14 K:BB through 35.2 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Guardians.