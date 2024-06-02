Sanchez was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right shoulder inflammation, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander allowed two runs and threw just 53 pitches over four-plus innings Saturday against the Rangers, and the injury may have played a role in the brevity of that outing. The severity of the injury is unclear, but Sanchez will be unavailable for at least the next couple weeks. The Marlins have three scheduled days off in the next nine days, so they won't immediately need to replace Sanchez in the rotation.