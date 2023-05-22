Sanchez (shoulder) will increase his throwing distance to 105 feet this week, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Sanchez has thrown without discomfort for a couple weeks, and he is ready to see how his shoulder handles an increase in stress. The Marlins have taken the cautious route with Sanchez and figure to continue doing so.
