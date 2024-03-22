Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Friday that Sanchez has made the Opening Day roster, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Sanchez is out of options but nonetheless came into camp seeming like a long shot for the Opening Day roster given that he's barely pitched the last three years because of shoulder woes. However, he looked surprisingly good in five Grapefruit League appearances, yielding just one hit and three walks while striking out four over seven scoreless innings. The Marlins are dealing with multiple injuries in their rotation, but the plan is for Sanchez to be a reliever moving forward.