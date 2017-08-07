Marlins' Tyler Moore: May no longer retain starting gig
Moore is out of the lineup Monday against the Nationals, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
It's the third straight game that Moore will hit the bench, a sign the Marlins are no longer viewing him as the primary replacement for the injured Justin Bour (oblique), who is likely to miss the remainder of the season. Tomas Telis will draw his second start in three games at first base Monday, but if Telis fails to offer much production in the days to come, Moore could receive another look in a starting role.
