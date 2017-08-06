Moore is not in the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

This marks the second game in a row that he'll ride the pine. Moore continues to struggle at the plate since assuming regular first base duties in place of the sidelined Justin Bour (oblique), so J.T. Realmuto will hop out from behind the plate to man first base while A.J. Ellis picks up a start at catcher.