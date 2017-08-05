Moore is out of Saturday's lineup against the Braves, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

He has been given the bulk of the starts at first base since Justin Bour (oblique) landed on the DL, but will sit in favor of Tomas Telis, who will hit seventh. Moore is hitting just .129 with one extra-base hit and a 28.6 percent strikeout rate in 31 at-bats since taking on a more prominent role.