Moore will start at first base and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Giants, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

With Moore picking up his fourth start in six games, it looks as though he's at least temporarily seized control of the timeshare at first base ahead of Tomas Telis, who has been his main competition for duties at the position since Justin Bour (oblique) hit the disabled list. Both Moore and Telis offer limited fantasy appeal outside of NL-only leagues, but Moore's upside is probably greater due to the superior power he's displayed in the minors and over parts of five seasons in the majors.