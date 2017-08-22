Marlins' Tyler Moore: Losing starts to Telis
Moore is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Phillies, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
The Marlins' timeshare at first base has seemingly favored Tomas Telis of late, as he'll pick up his fourth start in five games while Moore rides the bench. With Telis batting .348 over his last eight appearances and Moore off to a 6-for-33 start to August, manager Don Mattingly's decision to ride the hotter bat isn't a surprising one. It may take a multi-game cold spell from Telis before Moore starts picking up regular at-bats again.
