Moore is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Moore had started the last couple games at first base, but it appears manager Don Mattingly is aiming for more of a platoon system between him and Tomas Telis while Justin Bour (oblique) remains on the disabled list. The 30-year-old may need to do more at the plate if he wants to see increased action, as he has just four hits in his last 22 at-bats.