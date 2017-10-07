Marlins' Tyler Moore: Outrighted from 40-man roster
Moore was outrighted from the 40-man roster Saturday, the Miami Herald's Andre Fernandez reports.
Moore played in 104 games for the Marlins this season during his first year with the team, but was removed from the 40-man roster, along with three others, Saturday. During the 2017 campaign, he slashed .230/.267/.401 with six home runs and 30 RBI.
More News
-
Marlins' Tyler Moore: Losing starts to Telis•
-
Marlins' Tyler Moore: Taking control of first-base timeshare•
-
Marlins' Tyler Moore: Not starting Friday•
-
Marlins' Tyler Moore: May no longer retain starting gig•
-
Marlins' Tyler Moore: Sits for second straight day•
-
Marlins' Tyler Moore: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...