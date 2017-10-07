Play

Moore was outrighted from the 40-man roster Saturday, the Miami Herald's Andre Fernandez reports.

Moore played in 104 games for the Marlins this season during his first year with the team, but was removed from the 40-man roster, along with three others, Saturday. During the 2017 campaign, he slashed .230/.267/.401 with six home runs and 30 RBI.

