The Rays traded Brujan to the Marlins alongside Calvin Faucher (biceps) on Friday in exchange for Erick Lara, Andrew Lindsey and a player to be named later or cash.

Brujan struggled during his multiple stints in the majors last season, but he put up a solid .272/.362/.477 slash line across 276 plate appearances in Triple-A. The 25-year-old will give the Marlins an organizational depth piece capable of fielding nearly every position.