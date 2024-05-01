Brujan will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
Brujan had been set to get the day off, but he'll be pressed into the starting nine at shortstop after Tim Anderson (thumb) was scratched from the lineup.
