The Mets selected Brujan's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.

The addition of Brujan gives the Mets another option at shortstop beyond Bo Bichette after Ronny Mauricio (thumb) joined Francisco Lindor (calf) on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Though Bichette has played almost exclusively at third base this season, he has plenty of experience at shortstop and will start at the position in Sunday's series finale in Anaheim. If the Mets are comfortable enough with Bichette's defense at shortstop, Brujan will likely fill a utility role while he's up in the majors and won't be in store for regular reps.