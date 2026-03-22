Brujan appears likely to fill the last spot on the Mets' bench with Mike Tauchman (knee) headed for surgery, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Tauchman's strong spring, along with an even more impressive camp for top prospect Carson Benge, put Brujan's spot on the 26-man roster in jeopardy, as New York could have gone without a backup shortstop and relied on players like Bo Bichette or Marcus Semien to cover the position when Francisco Lindor (hand) was unavailable. Instead, Brujan's job now appears safe. The 28-year-old switch hitter has batted .273 (9-for-33) this spring with four steals in four attempts, and his speed and defensive versatility will be his biggest assets on the Mets' bench -- Brujan played every position on the diamond except catcher and first base in 2025.