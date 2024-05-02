Brujan is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Brujan had started in five of the previous six games, with the first three coming at third base and the last two coming at shortstop. He had been filling in for Tim Anderson (thumb) the past two days, but Anderson is on track to return to his usual spot at shortstop for the series finale with the Rockies. Brujan looks set to vie with Emmanuel Rivera for playing time at the hot corner moving forward, though both could be headed for reserve roles soon with Jake Burger (oblique) having already initiated a rehab assignment and poised to return from the 10-day injured list in the near future.