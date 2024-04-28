Brujan will start at third base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Brujan will make his third consecutive start at third base and appears set to get an extended look at the position while Jake Burger (oblique) is on the injured list. Over 33 plate appearances this season, Brujan has hit .200 with zero home runs or stolen bases, one RBI and three runs. His fantasy appeal could remain largely limited to NL-only leagues for the duration of Burger's absence.