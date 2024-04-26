Brujan will start at third base and bat eighth in Friday's game versus the Nationals.
Brujan is getting the call at the hot corner as Emmanuel Rivera receives a day off. The utility player has gone just 2-for-23 in his first 16 games as a Marlin.
