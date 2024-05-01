Brujan is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

With Tim Anderson (thumb) returning to action following a one-game absence, Brujan will head to the bench after filling in as Miami's starting shortstop in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win. Before Tuesday, Brujan had started three of the Marlins' previous four games at third base, and he'll continue to vie with Emmanuel Rivera for playing time at that position until Jake Burger (oblique) returns from the 10-day injured list.