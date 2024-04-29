Brujan is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

Brujan will hit the bench for the series finale after he had started at third base in each of Miami's last three games while going 6-for-11 with two triples, three runs and one RBI. Though Emmanuel Rivera will get the nod at the hot corner Monday, Brujan's hot hitting of late should gave him the leg up in terms of playing time at the position until Jake Burger (intercostal) returns from the 10-day injured list.