Brujan went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Phillies.

Brujan got the scoring started in this one with a leadoff blast off Taijuan Walker in the bottom of the fifth inning. It was his first home run as a Marlin and just his fourth in 130 major-league games. Brujan also singled and was caught stealing and added an additional run after reaching on a fielder's choice. The 26-year-old has become an everyday player for the Marlins over the last two weeks, starting 13 of the last 15 contests. His production has slowed in May, but Brujan has shown enough since getting regular reps to make him a viable deep-league option.