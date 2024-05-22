Brujan is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

After a stretch of 16 consecutive starts, Brujan is on the bench for the second day in a row and appears set to operate as a utility man moving forward. His most recent nine starts came at shortstop, but Tim Anderson returned from the injured list Tuesday and has reclaimed everyday duties at the position. Meanwhile, Brujan looks to have lost out on playing time at second base to Otto Lopez, who has produced an .886 OPS thus far in May while chipping in two home runs and two stolen bases.