Brujan is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.
Brujan closed the weekend with four straight starts in the infield, but the latter three came while both Tim Anderson and Otto Lopez were away from the team. Anderson has since been reinstated from the bereavement list and Lopez has come off the paternity list, so Brujan should settle back into a utility role for Miami.
