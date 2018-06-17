Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Picks up win with quality start

Chen (2-3) earned the win Saturday against the Orioles, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk across six innings. He struck out two.

Chen dealt with baserunners throughout this one, but he was able to limit the damage to a two-run single and a solo homer en route to his second win of the season. It was just the left-hander's second quality outing in 10 starts this season, however, leaving him with an unsightly 5.91 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 33:23 K:BB through 45.2 innings. Things won't get any easier Chen's next time out, which will come on the road against the Rockies.