The Chiba Lotte Marines of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball announced Monday that Chen signed a contract with the team.
Chen's time in MLB looks to be over after he posted a 6.59 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 45 relief appearances with the Marlins in 2019 and then failed to win a spot on Seattle's Opening Day roster during summer camp. The 35-year-old southpaw proved to be a massive disappointment after signing a five-year, $80 million contract with Miami in January 2016, but he turned in four solid seasons as a member of Baltimore's rotation prior to landing the massive deal.