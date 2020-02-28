Mariners' Wei-Yin Chen: Strong in first spring outing

Chen fired two scoreless innings in a Cactus League win over the Reds on Wednesday, allowing two hits and recording no walks or strikeouts.

Chen arrived in late January on a minor-league contract and remains an option for back end of the starting rotation, although he'll likely have to outperform fellow veteran Kendall Graveman to secure a spot. Chen could certainly also fill a multi-inning role out of the bullpen, where he operated exclusively for the Marlins last season and generated a career-worst 6.59 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 45 appearances.