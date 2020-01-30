Play

Mariners' Wei-Yin Chen: Signs with Mariners

Chen signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. The deal includes an invitation to spring training.

Chen joins the Mariners after being designated for assignment by the Marlins following the 2019 campaign. The veteran southpaw transitioned to a bullpen role last season but struggled to a 6.59 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in 68.1 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories